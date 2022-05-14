Duplex in the Heart of Eagle Rock

1814 Oak Tree Drive | Eagle Rock
5 Beds | 3 Baths | Offered at $1,150,000 | More
High up on a quiet street in the heart of Eagle Rock is where you’ll find this duplex, comprised of two homes on a large lot, generously separated for privacy, each with its own entry.
A fully renovated three bedroom, one bathroom in front, with user-friendly bonus studio and bathroom below, along with the charming two bedroom one bathroom back house, create the enchanting property. A light filled living room, with large picture window overlooking stunning mountain views, greets all who enter the front house.
The updated kitchen and roomy dining area complete the crisp, clean design. Two distinct back entrances off of the kitchen and laundry areas lead onto a huge, open outdoor space, gated for privacy, waiting to be adorned with finishing touches for endless activities year-round, as well as entertaining on these warm summer nights.
On the ground level lives a sizable bonus space complete with its own separate entrance, perfect for home office, studio or guest unit. Tucked away on the other side of the front house, lies a long passage along a private path to the back house - a modern yet cozy bungalow, with its own updated kitchen and full bath, plus unfinished basement area perfect for laundry and extra storage.
These two homes, truly independent from one another, both with the seclusion afforded by being set back from the street. The best of Eagle Rock living, just moments away from shopping, eateries and everything that Colorado Boulevard has to offer.
Open House
- Sat May 14th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 15th, 2pm-5pm
- Tue May 17th, 11am-2pm
- Thu May 19th, 5pm-7pm
- Sat May 21st, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 22nd, 2pm-5pm
Fawn Vu
- L34 Group, Partner Agent
- DRE# 01944144
- Fawn@L34Group.com
- 310-699-1471
Deirdre Salomone, Realtor®
- Founder, L34 Group
- DRE# 01325829
- C: 323.788.1674
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group