Eagle Rock Hilltop Jewel You'll Proudly Call Home

Perched on a knoll with mountain and canyon views, this charming Eagle Rock 1,305-square-foot, 3-bed 2-bath tastefully remodeled open floor-plan home offers much desired indoor/outdoor NELA living with an abundance of charm, privacy, outdoor space and designer touches.
Remodeled and expanded in 2019, this hilltop jewel offers an open living/dining/kitchen area that is ideal for causal living and entertaining.
The fully remodeled kitchen has a butcher-block topped island, Wolf stove and stainless appliances.
A light and airy hallway features a laundry station, additional floor to ceiling storage, high ceiling and skylight that leads to the newly added master suite with high ceiling, skylights and a spa like master bath with oversized shower. Two additional bedrooms and a large fully remodeled hall bath complete this home.
Many upgrades include new electrical, plumbing and sewer line, roof, AC, tankless water heater, double pane windows, skylights, dimmable LED lights, Bluetooth speakers, and so much more.
A newly built 420 sqft garage includes a bonus room, ideal for a home office, gym or guest room.
The large lot provides several outdoor areas to enjoy. You can roll on the grass or have a picnic under the beautiful Jacaranda tree or entertain friends under the newly built redwood pergola.
Come and check out this family home that has been upgraded with love, thoughtful choices and attention to every detail. You’ll be proud to call it your new home and enjoy it for years to come.
