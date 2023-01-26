Eagle Rock retreat with views supreme

Perched above Eagle Rock, with unparalleled views of the surrounding hills, and bathed in that golden light so special to the area, this tree-top retreat awaits its next owner.
Circa 1964, this home has been lovingly owned and cared for by the same family for over 45 years.
Recently remodeled, the kitchen is updated with slate tile floors, quartz countertops, and a charming garden-view box window above the sink.
From the kitchen, a clear concept living space is complemented by paned windows and a paned glass door leading to a tranquil balcony showcasing sunset views and nature in abundance. Enjoy your morning cuppa or evening sips while listening to birds chirping and soaking in the scenery.
The primary bedroom and bathroom are conveniently located on the main level, which features a generous well-appointed closet.
The second floor offers two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an office that could double as a fourth bedroom. In addition, an upstairs windowed flex-space showcases uninterrupted views and natural light awaiting an artist’s vision.
The extensive second floor porch presents the vistas of the Verdugo and San Gabriel mountains and the famous “Eagle Rock.” A quaint side yard awaits a gardener’s green thumb, while the outdoor deck is perfect for grilling and entertaining.
Situated on an almost 10,000 square-foot lot, the property entrance is gated with a secure, covered parking space with additional outdoor storage areas.
Minutes from the shops and restaurants of Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Old Town Pasadena, and the other surrounding neighborhoods and attractions, this location is genuinely hard to beat.
Don’t miss this opportunity to make Wildwood your home sweet home.
