Eagle Rock retreat with views supreme

Enjoy vistas of the Verdugo and San Gabriel mountains and the famous “Eagle Rock”

Exterior of two story home on hillside at 1411 Wildwood

1411 Wildwood Drive | Eagle Rock

Perched above Eagle Rock, with unparalleled views of the surrounding hills, and bathed in that golden light so special to the area, this tree-top retreat awaits its next owner.

View of Eagle Rock and hills beyond from 1411 Wildwood
Sofa, chair and tables in living area of 1411 Wildwood
Deck with chairs and table overlooking view Eagle Rock from 1411 Wildwood
Bed, mirror and window in bedroom at 1411 Wildwood
Two beds and window at 1411 Wildwood
Lanterns hang above cushion in room with view of hills at 1411 Wildwood

