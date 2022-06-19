 Skip to main content
Eagle Rock Tudor, Your Forever Home

Grand formal living room showcases gorgeous original woodwork and an elegant fireplace

5473 Dahlia Drive | Eagle Rock

5 Beds | 3 Baths | Offered at $1,695,000 | More

Prime Eagle Rock Charmer. Situated on a street to street lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, this circa 1928 English Tudor home maintains much of its original character and grace.

The grand formal living room showcases gorgeous original woodwork and an elegant fireplace along with french doors opening into a cozy den and library, ideal for calm and quiet enjoyment.

The expansive floor plan enjoys beautiful natural light as well as rich hardwood floors throughout this character-filled home. The spacious kitchen and butler's pantry provide the perfect layout for easy expansion into the lovely dining room and courtyard.

Continue exploring this incredible home, which offers an amazing bedroom distribution including 4Br's up + 1Br down, creating the perfect space to call your forever home. One of the two primary bedrooms features a large walk-in closet, lovely fireplace as well as an attached sitting room.

The house has also been upgraded with a dual Central Air/Heat System, Updated Elec. Panel and features a great basement space. So much to offer and all within the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary, as well as being minutes away from everything that Eagle Rockers love, such as Trader Joes, Casa Bianca and so much more. Sale of property includes adjacent, rear parcel. Separate APN#. A very special offering!

Open Houses:

  • Sat June 18th from 2-4pm
  • Sun June 19th from 2-4pm
  • Tue June 21st from 11-2pm
  • Thu June 23rd from 5-7pm
  • Sun Jun 26th from 2-5pm

Henry Plascencia 

