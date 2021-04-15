Eagle Rock View Home!

2584 Hyler Ave | Eagle Rock
$1,149,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Ready, Set, Go! Daydreaming about that first soiree? You know it has to be the bee’s-knees!
Step inside and let out a little gasp at the grand scale and light of the main floor. Upstairs space that opens up to deck with hillsides views, and area enough to create multiple seating nooks. Can we just stop and gawk at that kitchen and powder room for a drop-the-mic moment? Culinarians take note, you might just want to move into this space and never ever leave.
This home is a party on the top, and slumber below... Downstairs, three generous bedrooms, two with balconies. Bathrooms? Two more below, one very lavish, complete with bathtub, massive mirror, and private dressing room. Not your cookie-cutter home, all finishes have been thoughtfully chosen, from colors and wall treatments to fixtures, all in designer-collaboration. We would be amiss if we didn’t mention the garage, with entrance to the kitchen and new epoxy floor, perfect for an art studio, office or even...parking!
The yard is a blank canvas, large and flat ready for you to fill with the gardens of your choice. This home has been completely reimagined from head to toe, making it a haven, a warm and welcoming space for all who enter. Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac in the hills of Eagle Rock, close to shops and eateries.
Showings begin:
- Saturday, April 17th 1pm-5pm
- Sunday, April 18th 1pm-5pm
Shannon Reed
- DRE: # 01950290
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 310.365.2539
- shannon@L34group.com
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF