Presented by East Hollywood NC

East Hollywood Neighborhood Council Elections Are Now Underway

Any East Hollywood stakeholder is eligible to vote!

Have a say in your community! The East Hollywood Neighborhood Council elections are happening now.

Due to COVID-19, this year's elections are vote-by-mail and you must request your ballot here by March 9.

Ballots can be dropped off at the Cahuenga Branch Library from March 12 to March 16 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Any East Hollywood stakeholder is eligible to vote! If you live, work, own real property or participate in an East Hollywood community organization, you can have a say.

