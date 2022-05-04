Echo Park Adjacent: Gorgeous Spanish-Style 3-Bed, 2-Bath in Hi-Fi

248 N Park View Street | Historic-Filipinotown
$895,000 | 3 beds 2 baths | 1540 sq. ft.
Gorgeous Spanish-style 3-bed, 2-bath TIC (Tenancy in Common) in Historic Filipinotown with views of the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory.
A majestic entrance showers you with light as you walk up your own private staircase to the entire floor of this special 1932 casa.
This spacious 1,540 sq-ft home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining area, living room with decorative fireplace and a laundry room.
Just steps outside your charming kitchen with original details, is a private balcony and a common entertaining area. The perfect place to host your fabulous guests to a lovely outdoor dinner!
• Find out more about this home
All the modern features you would expect in a home including central A/C, new roof, new appliances and upgraded electrical, while still respectfully tipping a hat to old Hollywood glam with the original floors, cabinetry, vintage tile and arched doorways.
Parking is available in your own detached private garage.
This is an extremely well organized and managed TIC with low HOA fees. Furnishings available with the right offer.
Adjacent to Echo Park, this stunner is in an excellent location, however, living in a place this beautiful, it might be hard to leave .…
• Go Here to Book a Private Showing
Open House
- Sat May 7th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 8th, 2pm-5pm
JUSTIN WEBB
- The Skelton Group | eXp Realty
- (310) 963-2562
- justinwebb4444@gmail.com
- #02054029
SARA SKELTON
- The Skelton Group | eXp Realty
- (323) 533-9139
- yukonsara@gmail.com
- #01963998
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Skelton Group | eXp Realty