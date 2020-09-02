Echo Park: Brand New Modular Construction of 5 Single Family Residences with Downtown LA Views

610 Belmont Ave #2 | Echo Park
$1,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,995 Sq.Ft. | More
Your quarantine WILL BE SO MUCH BETTER HERE!
The best thing to happen to you in this crazy year will be to buy a buy a beautifully and meticulously designed home in an incredible location and take advantage of historically low interest rates.
This collection of five architecturally homes showcases modular building and design at its finest. Built and designed by the East-sides own LoF Partners and award-winning architect Chris Krager (KRDB) these homes are in a stunning enclave overlooking beautiful Echo Park Lake. Industry leaders LoF and KRDB collaborated to show off the finest modular technology and design in this one of a kind development.
This isn't a commercially built boring home, but a home you will cherish and love for years with materials and finishes unlike any other project. Most importantly everyone will now be jealous of your new Zoom background! We look forward to seeing you soon.
Presented by
- Danny Mahelka
- 310.887.0220 / 213.359.4097
- Danny@Lasold.net
- http://HomesByDanny.com
- CalRE #01170359
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Danny Mahelka