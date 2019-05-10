Echo Park bungalow fixer on a large R2 lot with amazing potential

New from Take Sunset: This bungalow, circa 1919, located on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park. Now on the market for the first time in 60 years!

Investors, developers, and owner-users looking for a very special project will find great potential here. With a large mostly flat lot, R2 zoning and incredible views, this is a fantastic opportunity to develop a property in the heart of one of LA’s most thriving neighborhoods.

Open House Saturday, May 11: 2 pm - 4 pm

Highlights 4BR/1BA

$1,095,000

Property Website

Set far back from the street, this four-bedroom, one-bath home features a well-preserved Craftsman interior with high ceilings and original built-ins.

The options here are plentiful: tap into your creativity and restore the home while maintaining its original charm or push it further by adding on, building a second structure, or even adding a second story to capture the downtown views.

Located close to both Silver Lake and Echo Park hot spots such as Freedman’s, Mohawk Bend, and Andante Coffee.

Sunset Junction and the Silver Lake Reservoir are close by as well.

An amazing opportunity that is not to be missed.

Presented by Rob Kallick, Take Sunset Team 323-775-6305

rob@takesunset.com

DRE# 01871966

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team