Echo Park Duplex 2-On-A-Lot - Take a Video Tour

1310 Mohawk Street Video
Modern vintage bungalow 2-on-a-lot duplex in the heart of Silver Lake/Echo Park metropolis.
Fully remodeled front house is a large 3 bed/2 bath and will be delivered vacant.
Detached rear unit is 2 bed/1 bath with good tenants paying market rent. Finished garage and long driveway with lots of off-street parking for 4 cars.
Main house features: open floor plan, tankless water heater, master with ensuite bath, high coved ceilings, dual pane windows, central air and heat, smart home features, fiber optic line. Entertain on the large, private rear patio.
Walking distance to local shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Established fruit trees on-site include fuyu persimmon, lemon, orange and guava.
A must-see property.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides