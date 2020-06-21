Echo Park Hilltop Hacienda

2113 Branden St. | Echo Park
$1,198,000 | 2 Bed | 2 Bath | More Info
Ahhhh … the stairway to that heavenly escape you need right now.
Feel the stress of the day, of the world melt away as you climb up to this hilltop hacienda … a world apart but just minutes from all that will entertain you when we get back to gathering at Echo Park and Silver Lake’s favorite bars & eateries and hiking Elysian Park.
Meanwhile revel in everything this retreat offers—from the living & dining room view capturing windows, warm wood floors and welcoming eat-in kitchen to the private master suite, second bedroom & bath and then meander out to a secluded yard blending gazebo, elevated deck, hot tub & detached studio.
Write, read, sing, tune-up that guitar and let it all happen right here, right now … and when the world is ready you’ll plan a welcome back party for everyone you love.