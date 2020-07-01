Echo Park Hilltop Sanctuary

1816 Scott Ave | Los Angeles
$1,259,000 | 2 Beds & 2 Baths + studio/bedroom | More
Perched atop a knoll, this 1920s bungalow exemplifies eastside living.
The hilltop sanctuary, in the midst of vibrant Echo Park, is encompassed by a verdant lawn, citrus trees, and hedges. Panoramic views of downtown LA greet you upon entering the grounds. Find tranquility and privacy inside the home, where vaulted ceilings and oversized, custom windows interplay with natural light and postcard-perfect palm tree views. Cook from the open, cottage-style kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, or seamlessly dine outdoors under a canopy of café lights. A built-in bench and dining space are perfect for summer barbeques.
Below, a permitted studio with concrete floors and adjacent bath, is perfect for guests or the ultimate work-from-home situation.
A rare, 3-car garage completes your mini compound. Modern amenities include: upgraded electrical, A/C mini-split systems, tankless water heater, dual-pane windows, to name a few. Unmatched proximity to the Echo Park Farmers’ Market, shops/restaurants on Sunset, Echo Park Lake, and Elysian Park.
