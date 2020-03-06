Echo Park Made Affordable - Tenants In Common (TIC) Home For Sale

1562Lemoyne.com
This is a Tenants-In-Common opportunity on a 2-homes-on-a-lot property. Unit is a separate structure with no common walls and its own private enclosed yard. Rear house for sale is California bungalow 3 bed / 2 bath built in 1906 with open floor plan, claw foot tub and original wood floors.
An enclosed sun porch extends the length of the home offering sweeping canyon views and peaceful sunsets.
This urban hillsides getaway is 1,100 square feet of living space with several outdoor destinations with mature trees and privacy.
Please refer to our site page explaining TIC or Tenants-in-Common opportunities.
See 3-D scan, video and images at 1562Lemoyne.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides