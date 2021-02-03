Echo Park Spanish with Bonus ADU

1625 Montana St | Echo Park
$999,000 | 3 Beds+ Bonus ADU | 1.5 Baths | 1218 sqft. | More
Charming single-story Spanish Bungalow in the heart of Echo Park.
This c.1922 home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with an updated kitchen. An additional flex-space can be used as a work-from-home office, study, or even a 3rd bedroom. Fantastic floor plan and lots of natural light, with wood floors throughout, making the most out of each of the 1218 square feet.
Completely enclosed yards surrounding the home offer privacy and outdoor enjoyment, with built-in seating on the front deck, for outdoor dining, and quiet nooks. And, Bonus! The garage has been converted into a guest studio, complete with Murphy Bed, bathroom, and kitchenette. Off-street, gated parking for 2 cars.
This Spanish cutie is very pedestrian-friendly located within blocks of hiking trails of Elysian Park and all the best Echo Park has to offer, great eateries, boutiques, when permitted, nightlife, with Lassens just around the corner. The lot is R4, for future opportunities.
