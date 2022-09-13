El Grito 2022 Los Angeles: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at L.A. City Hall

Thursday, September 15
6 pm - 9:30 pm
Los Angeles City Hall | Spring Street Steps
200 N. Spring Street
FREE EVENT
On Thursday, September 15, Councilmember Gil Cedillo hosts El Grito on behalf of the City of Los Angeles at Los Angeles City Hall. This is a FREE event.
Headliners
El Grito Los Angeles 2022 will feature musical entertainment headlined by Graciela Beltran with performances by local groups including: Los de la Costa Band; Mariachi Los Aventureros; Luna La Grande, ranchero singer Lupita Fernández; Ballet Folklorico Resplandor Mexicano: and Alison Sánchez, Queen of Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas who will present a short message about fiestas patrias.
“On behalf of the City of Los Angeles, I am excited to celebrate El Grito once again with incredible musical performances,” stated Councilmember Gil Cedillo. “The City of Los Angeles is honored to cohost El Grito with the Comité Mexicano Civico Patriotico, and Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles. Please join us as Marcela Celorio, Consul General of the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles delivers the famous cry: Viva Mexico! (Long Live Mexico!), which became known as “El Grito De Dolores” that she shouts to celebrate Mexico’s Independence from Spain.”
History of El Grito
El Grito de Dolores marks the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence. Shortly before dawn on September 16, 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla made a momentous decision that revolutionized the course of Mexican history. In 1821 a Congress of Central American Criollos in Guatemala City composed the Act of Independence of Central America to declare the regions independence from Spain, effective on September 15 of that year. That date is still marked as Independence Day by most Central American nations.
For over 80 years, the City of Los Angeles has hosted its own El Grito celebration, bringing out thousands of Angelenos to witness a reenactment of Father Miguel Hidalgo's historic cry and bell ringing. Each year a Latino/Latina Councilmember takes the lead in hosting El Grito. This year Councilmember Cedillo is hosting El Grito 2022.
Sponsors of El Grito Include the Los Angeles City Council, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Comité Mexicano Civico Patriótico, Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles, Agavia Studios, Grandave Capital, Spectrum, Union Bank, and the University of Southern California.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo