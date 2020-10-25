Elegant Modern in Eagle Rock

5302 Live Oak View Avenue | Eagle Rock
$1,699,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Bath | More
Elegant Modern in the hills of Eagle Rock! Bright and airy with lots of outdoor green space this three bedroom home with a finished garage is just the city respite you’ve been looking for.
Completed in 2018 this beautiful home has all the modern conveniences and on-trend finishes you’d expect in a new home with the exterior character you find in a classic California Craftsman.
You’ll enjoy an open, social living space with two bedrooms downstairs and a private master suite upstairs featuring an enviable custom closet, beautiful bath and your own peaceful patio to take in the views.
Patios and decks abound making for lots of comfortable spaces to enjoy our lucky indoor-outdoor climate.
The finished two car garage could be your new work space, yoga studio or the perfect spot to rediscover your inner artist!
Sited on a desirable corner lot this stylish home will not disappoint.
Presented by
- Katrina Webb
- 323-387-8011
- katrina@katrinawebb.com
