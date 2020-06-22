3770 Dover Place | Atwater Village
$999,000 | 3 Bed 1.5 Bath | Property Website
We proudly present this elegant Spanish in Atwater Village.
From the moment you approach the large front patio you will be instantly drawn in by the charm only a 1924 character home can provide.
This gem features 3 beds, 1.5 baths and is full of classic architectural details throughout.
As you enter the home you are greeted by an inviting living space that features beamed ceilings, and a warm vibe of a home that has been loved by the same family for 40 years.
The kitchen features a breakfast nook, Spanish tile & butcher block counters.
Head out back through the enclosed porch to find a lush spacious backyard that features a greenhouse and relaxing patio area.
The garage is currently utilized as a separate studio/work space that could be used for countless activities.
All of this and a great Atwater location close to all the fantastic dining & shops.
