Elysian Heights Writer's Retreat

1533 Cerro Gordo Street | Elysian Heights
$1,599,000 | 4 Beds & 3 Baths | More
Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.
A tranquil pond, surrounded by verdant trees and succulents, greets you from the enclosed porch.
Inside, four bedrooms and 2 baths command treetop and mountain views from various windows.
The longtime home of a prolific poet, creativity flows throughout – complemented by beautiful built-in bookshelves. Entertain from the open kitchen, or any of the outdoor patios.
A freestanding modern studio, with walls of glass and skylights, also functions as a creative atelier. A portion of the 2-car garage has been converted as another space to live, work, or rent.
The home boasts wonderful proximity to Elysian Park trails.
Presented By
- Jovelle Schaffer, GRI
- Sotheby's International Realty
- (213) 718-1110
- jovelle@jovelle.com
- www.echoparkcool.com
- BRE# 01466107
Open House
- Sat 3/14, 2-5pm
- Sun 3/15, 2-5pm
- Tues 3/17 11am-2pm
- Sat 3/21, 2-5pm
- Sun 3/22, 2-5pm
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer