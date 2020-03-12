Elysian Heights Writer's Retreat

$1,599,000 | 4 Beds & 3 Baths | More

Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.

A tranquil pond, surrounded by verdant trees and succulents, greets you from the enclosed porch.

Inside, four bedrooms and 2 baths command treetop and mountain views from various windows.

The longtime home of a prolific poet, creativity flows throughout – complemented by beautiful built-in bookshelves. Entertain from the open kitchen, or any of the outdoor patios.

A freestanding modern studio, with walls of glass and skylights, also functions as a creative atelier. A portion of the 2-car garage has been converted as another space to live, work, or rent.

The home boasts wonderful proximity to Elysian Park trails.

