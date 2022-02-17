Enchanting 1950's Sprawling Ranch Estate in Hermon

626 Coleman Avenue | Hermon
$1,995,000 | 3 beds | 3 baths | 2,603 sq ft
Enchantment, nature, and splendor abound at this 1950's sprawling California Ranch estate.
Staying true to the style, a courtyard with carefully planned views of trees and foliage is the focal point and follows the contours of the land.
The kitchen with adjoining powder room is the heart of the home and was meticulously designed with top-quality craftsmanship and sustainability warranting a feature in Architectural Digest. A formal dining room, family room, and den with original peg & groove hardwood floors stay true to the traditional layout.
The primary suite includes original built-in closets, a charming bathroom and offers seclusion located at the corner of the first floor. Upstairs find two more spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom.
This artistic haven is marked by wallpaper by Cole & Sons and Divine Savages, a whimsical headboard repurposed by a piano, hand-made tiles from Morocco, an ethereal dining room chandelier using steam-bent twigs and sterling silver, and kitchen fixtures hand-cast in a British foundry.
The expansive lot includes flat space with room for a pool as well as useful hilltop land that offers breathtaking views over Highland Park and beyond.
Enjoy fruiting Meyer lemon and lime trees and 2 beehives that offer 40lbs of honey in a year's span of time.
Located mere minutes from local Highland Park favorites Hippo, Civil Coffee, and Amara Kitchen. Don't miss this extraordinary home and the undeniable bliss it offers with a tour.
Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658)
- 949.395.5295
- Jenn@localregroup.com
Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
- 323.667.0700
- kurt@localregroup.com
