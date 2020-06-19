You are the owner of this article.
Jovelle Schaffer

Enchanting Mid-Century Modern Retreat

A Mt. Washington retreat with views

04

3974 San Rafael Ave. | Mt Washington

$1,099,000 | 2 Bed Main House & 1 Bed ADU | More details

Nestled along a Mt. Washington hillside, this 1950s mid-century compound exudes the feeling of Big Sur in the heart of the city. 

 The main home, a 2+1, is a light-filled peaceful study in exposed beams, brick walls, and clean lines.  Admire mountain views from the master bedroom and the living room.  Cook from the kitchen, replete with butcher block counters and cheery red cabinets. 

This sylvan retreat continues outside with an expansive deck, perfect for lounging, tending to the herb garden, and meals at sunset.  

Below the rooftop deck is a beautifully-designed 1+1 ADU with modern finishes. Herringbone oak floors, built-in cabinets, a kitchenette, and a minimalist bedroom complete your hideaway.  

Some upgrades include 200-amp electrical, permitted parking pad for 2 cars, dual-pane windows, and ductless HVAC.  Mt. Washington Elementary School District.  

Presented By

