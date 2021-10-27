Enjoy Halloween at Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Located in North East LA, “Republic of Lucha” announces its Halloween and Dia de Muertos program! The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” and Pasadena Weekly called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop.”
Dead Altar Festival and Competition
Republic of Lucha’s Day of the Dead Altar Festival & Competition will take place Sunday October 31st!
The festivities will include FREE TRICK-OR-TREATING for kids, public viewing of the altars and a Halloween after party. The celebration hits off at 3 PM and will continue until 11 PM, enough time to pop in and enjoy this spooky treat. Food and drinks will also be available.
“LUCHAWEEN Vol 2”
The celebration continues as ROL proudly invites the public to visit their new gallery exhibit, “LUCHAWEEN Vol 2” by Ari de Alba. The exhibit is a series of 22 horror/gothic inspired photographs starring Lucha Libre superstars Penta 0M, Rey Fenix and Thunder Rosa.
Lucha Movie Club
Their highly popular “Lucha Movie Club” rooftop screenings come to a close with the last two films of the year. Watch any of the two classic lucha horror movies under the beautiful Pasadena night sky. Screenings will return Spring of 2022!
- October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
- October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”
For movie nights doors open at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:15 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Republic of Lucha