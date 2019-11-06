Entertainers Delight: New model home release at The Griffith Silver Lake

A = Al Fresco
Living, Dining + Kitchen are closest to the rooftop deck + movie wall featuring amazing hillside views over Silver Lake.
A = Abundance
Larger Floor Plan by 75 sqft. Plus more storage (huge storage closet, larger garage + crawl space)
A = Aesthetic
Honey oak floors, white cabinetry, gray quartz counters + black pendant lighting.
A = All in the Family
All bedrooms are close together, ideal for families.
A = Accessible
Easy walk to Trader Joes, Gelsons and dozens of coveted restaurants and bars including Casita del Campo, Hyperion Public, Barbrix, Tomato Pie, The Ceviche Project, Magpie ice-cream and more. Local schools are Franklin Elementary, Thomas Starr King Middle School and John Marshall High School.
A = Architectural Design
The Griffith is a new community of 11 single-family homes now under construction at 1933 Griffith Park Blvd. Each detached, structurally-independent home offers 3 levels, 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bath with roof top decks and stunning views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides. Honoring Silver Lake’s iconic California Modern design and energy efficiency, the homes has tankless water heaters, rain cisterns and other water-conserving amenities, dual-glazed low-E glass windows, a reflective roof system, abundant drought tolerant landscaping and central air. Plus the two-car garage (side-by-side with direct access) is EV capable
