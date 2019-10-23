Environmentally Friendly Bungalow in Melrose Heights

Tucked in between Larchmont Village and Silver Lake is a beautifully remodeled bungalow-style home in the Melrose Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Enter your new home through its new automatic horizontal wooden gate. The home is appointed with an environmentally conscious landscape featuring marble rock and artificial grass which helps conserve water and keeps expenses low.

Property Highlights 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bath

$749,000

Property Website

The contemporary front door opens to an inviting floor plan with natural lighting creating a tranquil environment. The quiet and subtle horizontal lines of the exterior gate and front door promote relaxation and gives the home its balance.

Walking inside, you will notice the large living room window which gives the home its natural lighting. Stepping into the kitchen you’ll see that it’s equipped with new stainless-steel appliances, including a wine cooler, custom cabinets and quartz countertops giving the kitchen its modern appeal.

The custom kitchen cabinets come equipped with convenient pull out drawers to keep all your herbs and oils organized. Adding to its charm and welcoming feel, the kitchen has a custom center island for more cooking space to dice veggies or to simply enjoy a glass of wine with family and friends.

The Clinton Street Bungalow has two bedrooms and one bath, walk-in closets, and laminate flooring throughout. There is space for two vehicles and the garage is ready for a stackable laundry system.

The home features a modern “Nest” thermostat, central air and heating, new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, and a new water heater.

Welcome to your new home!

