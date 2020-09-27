You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Holly Kovich & Associates

Escape to the BlueSea Cottage

Income producing beach getaway just an hour from the heart of LA.

257 Newport Ave | Long Beach

$1,150,000 | 5 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Incredible beach cottage with 2 houses on one lot perfect for weekend getaways, Airbnb rental or a lifestyle shift. 

In this “work from anywhere” moment, why not live, work and play where you can walk to cool shops, restaurants and the beach while the property makes money for you? Classic California Beach Bungalow style with natural light, hardwood floors and lots of outdoor living space. Back house is already rented and produces great income.

5 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2 houses on one lot. 2199 Square feet. Offered at $1,150,000

Presented by 

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Holly Kovich & Associates.

