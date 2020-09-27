Escape to the BlueSea Cottage

257 Newport Ave | Long Beach
$1,150,000 | 5 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Incredible beach cottage with 2 houses on one lot perfect for weekend getaways, Airbnb rental or a lifestyle shift.
In this “work from anywhere” moment, why not live, work and play where you can walk to cool shops, restaurants and the beach while the property makes money for you? Classic California Beach Bungalow style with natural light, hardwood floors and lots of outdoor living space. Back house is already rented and produces great income.
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2 houses on one lot. 2199 Square feet.
Presented by
- Holly Kovich & Associates
- DRE No. 01889553
- (562) 762-7492
- holly@hollykovich.com
