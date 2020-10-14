851 Banks Court | Highland Park
1 Bed | 1 Bath | 2,983 sq ft lot | More
Experience Southern California outdoor living at its best in this enchanting Spanish bungalow!
An easy walk to the dynamic and vibrant center of Highland Park, yet secluded on a quiet cul-de-sac, this tropical paradise is a nature lover’s oasis.
As you enter the inviting succulent garden that includes avocado, peach, apple, and fig trees, you pass through the gate to discover a peaceful Mediterranean courtyard. It’s your secret garden; complete with multiple outdoor seating areas shaded by Birds of Paradise, Olive, and Bottle Brush trees.
Sip iced tea beneath the overhead lights, dine al fresco with friends under a Bougainvillea-covered pergola, enjoy an afternoon siesta in a recliner near the outdoor bar, or savor hot cocoa by the fire pit next to the yoga studio.
Natural light floods the compact and well-planned bungalow fitted with original hardwood floors, Spanish archways and a generous bathtub. Warmth of natural wood is enhanced with the dappled sunlight as you experience living in a home designed to embrace sustainability, value of quality workmanship from days gone by, and the benefits of living with nature.
This private retreat boasts the convenience of a Nest and central HVAC, while the trees offer shade that keeps the house cool throughout. French doors swing open to connect the bright interior to the courtyard and opposing studio space. Formerly a garage, the studio offers cork floors, ceiling fans, reclaimed wood bookshelves and a multitude of imaginative possibilities.
This is the perfect work from home dream, with multiple work spaces, plenty of outdoor living for dining, entertaining or simply relaxing in the peace and quiet this compound offers. Plenty of parking on your newly plumbed and paved street, or in your private driveway. Welcome to your peaceful tropical sanctuary!
