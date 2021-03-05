Experience the Community: L.A. Charter Public Schools Near You

The global health pandemic has upended education for many families in unexpected ways. As we slowly emerge out of this crisis, many of us are beginning to reimagine what education will look like moving forward. You may now be thinking about the fall and new school options available in your community that may offer you the academic and social emotional supports your children and family need. If this is the case, then you may want to explore charter public schools.
Why a charter public school?
Charter public schools are free, open to all students, and already part of our public education system. These schools enjoy more flexibility than traditional public schools. Increased flexibility means:
- longer school days that are inclusive of enrichment activities,
- smaller class sizes,
- meeting the needs of all students through individualized curricula, and
- more professional development for teachers.
It also means that charter public schools are held to high levels of accountability in academics, financials and management. More importantly, charter public schools offer families an opportunity to find the right school; the public school that best meets their children’s academic and social-emotional needs.
“In the fall, students will be returning to school with needs that will require an individualized approach,” said Angelica Solis-Montero, executive director for L.A. Coalition for Excellent Public Schools (LACFEPS). “It’ll be important for parents to identify what type of school environment and curricula will best meet these needs. This is where charter schools, with smaller class sizes and added flexibility can help,” she added.
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare
What is a charter public school?
Charter public schools are public schools. They are part of the many school choices, such as magnets and pilot schools, offered to families by the public education system. An L.A.-area charter public school is authorized by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), or another authorizing school district, and is subject to state law. The authorizing school district holds charter public schools accountable to ensure that they are in compliance with established agreements, which are also known as charters. Hence the name, charter schools.
LACFEPS, is a coalition of L.A.-based nonprofit charter public school networks that represent more than 46,000 students in over 100 schools in South Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, Downtown L.A., Southeast cities and parts of the San Fernando Valley. These schools have a proven track record in academics, as well as graduation and college readiness. They serve a diverse population of students with varying abilities and individualized needs.
Applications for the 2021-2022 school year are now available online on each school’s website. If you’re interested in a new school for your child, make sure to visit the school’s website for further information.
Alliance College-Ready Public Schools
Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 25 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles’ most diverse communities. Alliance schools are recognized as among the best in the nation by US News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening its first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school and accepted to college. Not only does Alliance excel academically, but it attends to the social/emotional developmental needs of its scholars through an equity-focused lens.
Alliance Marine-Innovation and Technology 6-12 Complex
11933 Allegheny St., Sun Valley, CA 91352 | (747) 223-2649 | www.allianceMIT.org
Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High School
2930 Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles, 90065 | (323) 739-0560 | www.esathigh.org
Alliance Jack H. Skirball Middle School
603 E 115th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059 | (323) 905-1377 | www.skirballmiddle.org
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (213) 943-4930 | www.laalliance.org
Bright Star Schools
Founded in 2003, Bright Star Schools operates some of the highest performing charter public schools in Los Angeles. Bright Stars builds pathways of seamless, high-quality, kindergarten-through-12th grade public educational models and higher education support. Across nine, tuition-free public schools in three communities – West Adams/Baldwin Village, Koreatown, and the San Fernando Valley – its more than 3,500 students experience rigorous academics, inclusive education, social-emotional support, and invaluable life opportunities beyond the classroom. Student assistance continues post high school graduation with up to 6 years of college and career guidance.
Stella Middle Charter Academy (5th grade)- Baldwin Hills
4301 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 | (424)789-8337 | brightstarschools.org/SMCA
Rise Kohyang Elementary School- Koreatown
600 S. La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90057 | (213) 224-8900 | brightstarschools.org/RKES
Valor Academy Elementary School - San Fernando Valley
8755 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331 | (818) 217-2733 | https://www.brightstarschools.org/VAES
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (323) 954-9957 x 1030 | www.brightstarschools.org
Camino Nuevo Charter Academy
Camino Nuevo Charter Academy is a nationally-recognized network of seven charter public schools and one preschool serving students in central Los Angeles. It educates student scholars in a high-quality college preparatory program to be literate, critical thinkers, and independent problem solvers with sensitivity toward the world around them. Nearly 100% of Camino Nuevo students graduate high school, and 9 in 10 go on to college. Camino Nuevo alumni finish college at three times the national rate for students from similar backgrounds.
Jose Castellanos Elementary School - Central LA
1723 W Cordova St., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | (323) 730-7160 | https://castellanos.caminonuevo.org/
Jane B. Eisner Middle School - Central LA
2755 W 15th St., Los Angeles, CA 90006 | (323) 358-2030 | https://eisner.caminonuevo.org/
Sandra Cisneros Learning Academy, K-8 - Echo Park
1018 Mohawk St., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | (213) 353-5300 | https://cisneros.caminonuevo.org/
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (213) 417-3400 | www.caminonuevo.org
Ednovate
Ednovate is a network of independent charter public schools that spans across Los Angeles and Orange County. Each Ednovate campus follows a research-backed model developed through a collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC). Ednovate college-prep education centers on the individual learning and needs of every student. This means small class sizes, strong relationships with educators, as well as a high standard of excellence. For every Ednovate graduating class, there is nearly 100% college acceptance into a four-year college or university. Ednovate believes in its students and has designed schools to lift them to a great future through a personalized, college-prep education.
Brio College Prep
350 S. Figueroa St., Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90071 | (323) 446-2570 | ednovate.org/brio
South LA College Prep
700 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | (213) 377-9377 | ednovate.org/south-la
East College Prep
3825 North Mission Road, Los Angeles, CA 90031 | (323) 285-1441 | ednovate.org/east
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (213) 454-0599 | www.ednovate.org/enroll
Equitas Academy Charter Schools
Equitas Academy Charter Schools are a network of free, public schools for families who believe their children deserve a high-quality education and challenging school experiences. Equitas Academy serves the Pico-Union community of Los Angeles. It offers a college preparatory education program for more than 1,800 students, at six school sites, in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade. It infuses a college preparation mindset into every aspect of school life. By providing a small school environment with individual attention, excellent relationships between staff and students, and close communication between school and home, Equitas offers a strong choice for families seeking high-performing educational opportunities in the Pico-Union community of Los Angeles.
Equitas Academy: 1700 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 201-0440 | eq.equitasacademy.org
Equitas Academy #2: 2723 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 201-5940 | eq2.equitasacademy.org
Equitas Academy #3: 1050 Beacon Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 204-0344 | eq3.equitasacademy.org
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (213) 532-4411 | www.equitasacademy.org/apply/
Green Dot Public Schools
Students who graduate from Green Dot Public Schools are prepared for success. Green Dot schools are tight-knit communities that value high-quality instruction and build a college-going culture. This is why schools in the network rank among the top schools nationwide. Green Dot’s commitment to each child’s future means that in addition to this, its schools make sure that every student has access to laptops, wireless hotspots, after school activities, and online tutoring—at no cost to families.
Ánimo Westside Charter Middle School - Alsace/Playa Vista
5456 McConnell Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066
(323)565-3251 | https://greendotpublicschools.schoolmint.net/
Ánimo Compton Charter School – Compton
13305 San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90061
(323) 565-4415 | https://greendotpublicschools.schoolmint.net/
Ánimo Ellen Ochoa Charter Middle School – Belvedere/Maravilla/East Los Angeles
4360 Dozier St., Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 565-3245 | https://greendotpublicschools.schoolmint.net/
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (323) 565-1600 | https://greendotpublicschools.schoolmint.net/
KIPP SoCal Public Schools
KIPP SoCal Public Schools is an independent nonprofit organization that operates 20 tuition-free, open-enrollment charter public schools educating more than 9,000 students and supporting 5,100 alumni to and through college. KIPP SoCal’s whole-child approach to learning focuses on rigorous academics, as well as character development, enrichment, social-emotional learning, physical and mental health, sense of identity, and the nurturing of one's purpose. Its award-winning schools are part of the national KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) network, dedicated to meeting the needs of all learners and providing the needed social, emotional and academic support for success in high school, college, and life.
KIPP Pueblo Unido - Southeast Los Angeles
3759 E. 57th St., Maywood, CA 90270 | (323) 364-6537 | https://Kippsocal.org/enroll
KIPP Poder Public School - Montebello
(323) 647-8898 | https://Kippsocal.org/enroll
KIPP Generations Academy - San Pedro
(323) 647-8898 | https://Kippsocal.org/enroll
For more information: (323) 647-8898 | www.kippsocal.org/
Magnolia Public Schools
Magnolia Public Schools (MPS) provide a college preparatory educational program emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in a safe environment that cultivates respect for self and others. MPS strives to graduate students as scientific thinkers that contribute to the global community and are socially responsible, educated, members of society. MPS offer a comprehensive learning experience designed to serve the needs of students through effective site-based instruction, rich hands-on learning, and foundation skills presented in ways that are relevant and inspiring for students. Classroom instruction at MPS is supplemented by tutoring, after-school programs, and school-to-university links.
Magnolia Science Academy-Bell
6411 Orchard Ave., Bell, CA 90201 | (323) 826-3925 | http://bit.ly/MagnoliaEnroll
Magnolia Science Academy-2 San Fernando Valley
17125 Victory Blvd., Lake Balboa, CA | (818)758-0300 | http://bit.ly/MagnoliaEnroll
Magnolia Science Academy-3 Carson
1254 East Helmick St., Carson, CA 90746 | (310) 637-3806 | http://bit.ly/MagnoliaEnroll
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (213) 628-3634 | https://magnoliapublicschools.org/
STEM Preparatory Schools
STEM Preparatory Schools operates three free charter public schools serving students in TK through 12th grade in the West Adams and Jefferson Park neighborhoods of South Los Angeles. STEM Preparatory’s schools offer small class sizes, hands-on lessons, and student-centered learning. Each school in the network is committed to providing students with a high-quality STEM education that engages them in critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and collaboration. STEM Preparatory is committed to embodying its “We are Family” core value by supporting students in their social and emotional development.
STEM Prep Elementary (TK-5): 1374 W 35th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007
(323) 998-0950 | www.stemprepelementary.org/apply-now
Crown Preparatory Academy (5-8): 2055 W 24th St., Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 238-9702 www.crownprep.org/apply-now
Math and Science College Prep (9-12): 3202 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 821-1393 | www.mscollegeprep.org/apply-now
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (323) 795-0695 | www.stem-prep.org/
