Explore California This Summer with a Charter Bus Rental

Planning a wine tour of Napa Valley? What about a family trip to Disneyland? Or maybe a laid-back beach trip in Malibu or a family reunion in Modesto?
No matter where your plans take you this summer, we know that one thing will be central to your trip planning: group transportation. Who’s going to volunteer their car? Who wants to drive the first shift? Who’s going to miss out on wine tasting so they can be DD?
Napa Valley’s world-famous wineries make for a perfect day trip on a summer day. But if you’re traveling with a big group of wine lovers, you’ll want to schedule a ride that everyone can rely on without putting a damper on the day’s events. With a charter bus, you can travel together without splitting into multiple cars, and you’ll have a professional designated driver at the wheel so everyone can enjoy as many tastings as they’d like. California Charter Bus Company provides charter bus rentals in Elk Grove, Stockton, Berkeley, and beyond so you can ride into Napa Valley with ease!
Beach Trips in Malibu
If Surfrider Beach and Paradise Cove are calling your name this summer, we’re right there with you. A Malibu charter bus can keep your group cool with onboard air conditioning, provide plenty of space for umbrellas, tents, coolers, towels, changes of clothes, and surfboards with overhead storage and spacious luggage bays, and provide pickups and drop-offs at convenient locations near the beach! We can also bring your group in from Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, and more Los Angeles suburbs for a breezy and stress-free ride to the beach.
Family Reunions Throughout California
Whether you’re planning a big family trip to Disneyland or you’re keeping it simple with dinner in your hometown, we’ll provide reliable and safe transportation so you don’t have to worry about how everyone will get around. Schedule a pickup in your neighborhood, head to your favorite restaurants or amusement parks, and count on your bus driver to be there when you’re ready to head back home. That way, no one has to worry about searching for parking or turning up at the wrong address!
Customize Your California Group Trip
When you travel with California Charter Bus Company, you get to set your own schedule filled with only the places you want to go. Don’t get stuck caravanning to your favorite spots or following someone else’s itinerary.
Call our 24-hour team today at (213) 799-6477 to learn more about California bus rental options and to get a free quote on your California charter bus!