 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Urban/Rancho Group

Fabulous Mt Washington Hideaway

Hillside home with mountain views

422 james front

422 James Street | Mt Washington

This sweet 2+2 1925 hillside home sits above its private street with expansive north facing mountain views from its two upper backyard sitting areas.

Remodeled within the last decade, the open floor plan is perfect for remote work schedules while offering privacy. The home sits above the attached two car garage with separate laundry room.

Only a few blocks from Starbucks and the Avenue 26 Gold Line Station, this property offers an easy sophisticated urban lifestyle with easy commuting to Downtown LA, trendy Highland Park, and Pasadena.

Open House

  • Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 2-5pm
  • Sunday, April 24, 2022 - 2-5pm

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY OR DURING OPEN HOUSE HOURS. THANK YOU.

Meredith McKenzie

422_james_29.jpg
422_james_4.jpg
422_james_11.jpg
422_james_19.jpg
422_james_18.jpg
422_james_25.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban/Rancho Group

Tags

Recommended for you