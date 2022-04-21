Fabulous Mt Washington Hideaway

422 James Street | Mt Washington
This sweet 2+2 1925 hillside home sits above its private street with expansive north facing mountain views from its two upper backyard sitting areas.
Remodeled within the last decade, the open floor plan is perfect for remote work schedules while offering privacy. The home sits above the attached two car garage with separate laundry room.
Only a few blocks from Starbucks and the Avenue 26 Gold Line Station, this property offers an easy sophisticated urban lifestyle with easy commuting to Downtown LA, trendy Highland Park, and Pasadena.
Open House
- Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 2-5pm
- Sunday, April 24, 2022 - 2-5pm
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY OR DURING OPEN HOUSE HOURS. THANK YOU.
Meredith McKenzie
- meredith@urbanrancho.com
- 1-800-213-7538
- BRE#01142186
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban/Rancho Group