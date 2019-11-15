Fantastic triplex in the heart of Los Feliz Village

4301 Kingswell Avenue | Los Feliz
This unique property composed of two separate structures is gated with a large hedge for extra privacy.
The front two-story duplex is comprised of 2 units each 2BD/1 BA and the back free-standing home is 2 BD/1BA.
All three units are tenant occupied and the total income is currently $7,050/month.
The front duplex is surrounded by a lush front and backyard, and the back house enjoys a private, fenced yard and patio area.
Updated kitchens, character details and individual laundry are just a few of the many features.
Easy access to local shopping, dining, and neighborhood hot spots such as Go Get Em Tiger, Homestate, Alcove and much more.
A smart and savvy investment with great upside potential in one of LA’s most popular neighborhoods.
