Fantastic triplex in the heart of Los Feliz Village

This unique property composed of two separate structures is gated with a large hedge for extra privacy.

The front two-story duplex is comprised of 2 units each 2BD/1 BA and the back free-standing home is 2 BD/1BA.

All three units are tenant occupied and the total income is currently $7,050/month.

Open House Sunday, Nov. 17: 2-4pm

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 11am-2pm

Property Highlights Triplex

6 bed / 3 bath

2,918 Sq Ft

Price: $1,499,000

Property Website

The front duplex is surrounded by a lush front and backyard, and the back house enjoys a private, fenced yard and patio area.

Updated kitchens, character details and individual laundry are just a few of the many features.

Easy access to local shopping, dining, and neighborhood hot spots such as Go Get Em Tiger, Homestate, Alcove and much more.

A smart and savvy investment with great upside potential in one of LA’s most popular neighborhoods.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team