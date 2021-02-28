Featured Homes in Frogtown on the L.A. River!

3032 N. Coolidge Avenue | Elysian Valley
From the $800,000s | 2 Beds | 2 Full Baths + 2 Powder Baths | More
Eager homebuyers should not miss Coolidge Place where two featured floorplan designs are available for late summer move-in. This is an exciting opportunity to own a brand-new, intelligent design, and energy efficient home with seamless access to Silver Lake, Echo Park, Downtown Los Angeles, and all of Northeast Los Angeles. For buyers who act now, there is still time to select flooring, cabinetry, and countertops!
Plan B2 is a three-story home featuring Brilliant Smart Home technology in approximately 1,468 sq. ft. of interior living space, 2 full baths and 2 powder baths, a flexspace on first floor, solar panels, and a deck.
Plan D is a three-story home featuring approximately 1,544 sq. ft. of interior living space, 2 full baths and 2 powder baths, a flexspace on first floor, solar panels, a deck, and Brilliant Smart Home technology.
Pricing for both the Plan B2 and Plan D is from the $800,000s.
Interested buyers are encouraged to contact our sales manager for more information or to request an in-person or virtual walk through tour.
Jamele Mason, Sales Manager
- DRE #01946614
- 323-905-9229
- The Sales Gallery is open by appointment only and located at 3032 N. Coolidge Avenue
- WC Development Services Inc., DRE #01864558
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Watt Communities