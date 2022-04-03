For Lease Mt Washington 2/2

4070 Glenalbyn Drive | Mt Washington
2 Beds | 2 Baths | Lease: $4,350 | More
This sweet and sunny California Bungalow is available for lease in Mt. Washington.
Nestled into the verdant hillside, you’re well situated in one of LA’s most coveted public school districts with easy access to shopping, dining, and services. The light-filled first level features formal living with beautiful wood floors and serene treetop views.
The bright galley kitchen exudes vintage charm and provides room for a breakfast table. On the main level, you will find one-bedroom with ample storage plus a convertible office/studio room off the kitchen; head downstairs to find a spacious bedroom plus a convenient office space.
The private front terrace makes a perfect setting for entertaining alfresco and leisurely time with family and friends. The backyard offers a deck with a peaceful canyon view and a raised planter box ready for your veggies. Amenities include two split heat/AC units and washer/dryer.
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith@localregroup.com
- sellertc@localregroup.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna and The Local Real Estate Group