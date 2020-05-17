For Sale! 1920's Spanish Silver Lake TIC with Private Deck

$470,000 | 1 Bedroom 1 Bath | More

Welcome to Casa Larissa, an original 1920's Spanish 4-unit community tucked into the hillside above Sunset in the heart of Silver Lake, above it all.

Gorgeously re-envisioned - a pairing of Spanish influences with timeless beauty, executed with unparalleled artistry by Studio Cadiz.

The design highlights a simple richness in the details including handcrafted tiles leading up the front stairwell entrance, french doors, curved arches and thoughtful built-ins. White oak flooring throughout, a custom kitchen with quartz counters, brass fixtures, smooth stucco and Cle Tile backsplash, French doors which lead out to a private spacious Ipe wood deck patio with custom wrought iron railings.

Additionally, this unit features locally sourced artisan light fixtures throughout, bedroom views of the Silver Lake Hills and beyond, Arto tiled bathrooms with smooth stucco shower walls, in-unit laundry, ductless AC and Heat, and new windows.

This 4-unit community compound spans across a landscaped, rear hillside, park-like grounds, offering additional common pathways and patios with easterly panoramic views and cityscape. One block from shops and restaurants on Sunset Blvd. Last unit available in the building.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact the listing agent

Property Highlights:

List price $470,000

1 bed + 1 bath

550 square feet

$250/month HOA

Views and privacy

Surrounded by greenery

Private deck

Common yard with views

