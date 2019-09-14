You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by The Rental Girl

For Sale! A Secluded Sanctuary In The Heart Of Highland Park!

One block to York and Figueroa - all your favorite HLP hot spots are minutes away and waiting to be discovered.

  • The Rental Girl
newland_exterior_309half6.jpg

309 1/2 Newland Street | Highland Park

A perfectly secluded back house with secure private entrance and fully gated park-like yard - here is the home you have been waiting for!

With three sets of French doors, all rooms open to the private yard for fluid indoor/outdoor living, creating the perfect space for entertaining your friends (furry four-legged friends included!). Two light-filled bedrooms placed on opposite sides of the living room, both open to the yard as well.

New floors throughout, new light fixtures, tiled back splash and floating shelves in the kitchen - all perfect modern compliments to this peaceful abode. New ductless AC and heat, washer/dryer hookups and a detached bonus room perfect for artist studio, home office or project space!

This home gives you all the comfort you’ve been waiting for. One block to York and Figueroa - all your favorite HLP hot spots are minutes away and waiting to be discovered.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 2-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.

newland_exterior_309half5.jpg
newland_interior_309half1.jpg
newland_interior_309half6.jpg
newland_interior_309half9.jpg
newland_interior_309half15.jpg
newland_interior_309half17.jpg
newland_interior_309half22_1.jpg
newland_exterior_309half1.jpg