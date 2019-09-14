For Sale! A Secluded Sanctuary In The Heart Of Highland Park!

A perfectly secluded back house with secure private entrance and fully gated park-like yard - here is the home you have been waiting for!

With three sets of French doors, all rooms open to the private yard for fluid indoor/outdoor living, creating the perfect space for entertaining your friends (furry four-legged friends included!). Two light-filled bedrooms placed on opposite sides of the living room, both open to the yard as well.

Property Highlights List Price: $399,000

2 Bed / 1 Bath

660 Square Feet

Private, gated yard

Detached 8x12 bonus room

Property Website

Open House Sunday, 9/13: 2-5PM

Tuesday, 9/15: 11-2PM

Sat & Sun, 9/21-22: 2-5PM

New floors throughout, new light fixtures, tiled back splash and floating shelves in the kitchen - all perfect modern compliments to this peaceful abode. New ductless AC and heat, washer/dryer hookups and a detached bonus room perfect for artist studio, home office or project space!

This home gives you all the comfort you’ve been waiting for. One block to York and Figueroa - all your favorite HLP hot spots are minutes away and waiting to be discovered.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 2-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.