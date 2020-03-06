For Sale! Cedar Lodge Silver Lake Condo 2+2



$750,000 | 2 bed | 2 bath

Open House: Saturday, March 7, 2-4pm

Spacious and highly desirable third floor unit in the beautiful Cedar Lodge building with tons of potential.

Located in the back of the building, this unit is very private, quite and surrounded by greenery.

True master bedroom with a gorgeous remodeled bath and walk-in closet. The living room is complete with 13-foot tall ceilings, a fireplace and green hillside views from the private balcony.

A community turquoise blue pool perfect for summer fun isn't the only positive feature that this Silver Lake condo has to offer! This oasis is quiet and stress-free. A great place to call home after a long workday.

Barbecue with your friends, stroll through the trails in the expansive park-like surroundings, outdoor dine in the picnic area, soak in the community spa and pool. Throw a party in the rec room.

This home has over 1,000 sq. ft. living space with a private balcony, two-car parking with plenty of guest parking for extended family.

In the coveted Ivanhoe School district. Take your dog to the dog park. Trail the meadow. Stroll to restaurants. Happiness and peace await you here. Come and be a part of it.

HOA includes basic cable & DVR through Spectrum. Unbeatable location with Casita del Campo, Trader Joe’s & all of Sunset Junction at your fingertips.

LIST PRICE: $750,000

2018 GRIFFITH PARK #308, SILVER LAKE

2 BD | 2 BA

1172 SQ FT

BALCONY

HIGH CEILINGS

FIREPLACE

2 TANDEM / CAR GARAGE, GATED

NEW CENTRAL HVAC

IN-UNIT LAUNDRY

VIEWS

