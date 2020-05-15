For Sale! Gorgeous Silver Lake TIC

$735,000 | 2 beds 1 bath | Property Website
Located in prime Silver Lake hills, surrounded by eucalyptus and mature trees, this rare and exceptional 1929 Spanish Colonial sits back from street, perched up amongst the trees.
An awe-inspiring property and only blocks away from all the happenings on Silver Lake Boulevard.
This sublime 2 bed, 1 bath unit feels more like a regal home with grand spacious rooms, French doors leading to a formal dining room, Claycraft tile decorative fireplace, tastefully updated kitchen and period-appropriate baths is the best of the old world, retaining the soul of a vintage period.
Amenities include 1-car private garage, in-unit laundry and low HOA's.
Outdoor living spaces include common, courtyard, entertaining terrace with seating, tables and landscaping, a wonderful space to unwind and relax under the summer stars.
Moments from Silver Lake Reservoir, Botanica, LAMILL, Milk, L+E Oyster, and more.
Shown by appointment.
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact the listing agent
Property Highlights:
- List Price: $735,000
- 2 Beds / 1 Bath
- 1300 square feet
- Views!
- Original Details + Wood Floors
- Bonus Office Nook
- Stunning Decorative Fireplace
- Communal Shaded Patio
- Single Car Garage
- In-Unit Laundry
- Low HOA's
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl