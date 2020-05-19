For Sale! Last unit left in this Echo Park 6-unit TIC Compound

$415,000 | 1 Bed 1 Bath | More

One unit left in the perfect little Spanish retreat in Echo Park, for the perfect price.

One of six units collected in a courtyard setting with multiple decks and patios, mature trees and landscaping.

This end unit is stunning with new white oak floors, an open floor plan, thoughtful and bright design, updated kitchen with island and bathroom with classic vibes.

The living room and kitchen look out onto your private deck surrounded by greenery and light.

Many upgrades and features including tankless water heater, updated roofs, electrical, and plumbing, new ductless a/c and heat, new appliances including stackable WD, and one parking space included.

Half a block to Sunset restaurants, bars and cafes.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.