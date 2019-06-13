You are the owner of this article.
For Sale! New Eastside TIC Listings in Glassell Park and Silver Lake

A rare and exceptional 1929 Spanish Colonial and the cutest bungalow in Glassell Park!

Berkeley Exterior.jpg

3029 Berkeley Avenue | Silver Lake

Located in prime Silver Lake hills, surrounded by eucalyptus and mature trees, this rare and exceptional 1929 Spanish Colonial sits back from street, perched up amongst the trees. An awe-inspiring property and only blocks away from all the happenings on Silver Lake Boulevard.

Interior_3029_4.jpg
Interior_3029_6.jpg
Interior_3029_8.jpg

2237 W Avenue 33 | Glassell Park

Exterior Avenue 33.jpg

Here is, quite possibly, the cutest bungalow in Glassell Park! It is tucked away in a gated community of seven equally adorable 1920’s bungalows.

Seven stunning white stucco homes with blue trim and yellow doors, community garden, plenty of parking, hillside and sunset views - creating a bungalow haven in the city.

eric_charles_web_res-20190531_Ave_33_7048-HDR copy.jpg
Interior_2237_6.jpg
Interior_2237_7.jpg