For Sale! New Eastside TIC Listings in Glassell Park and Silver Lake

3029 Berkeley Avenue | Silver Lake
Located in prime Silver Lake hills, surrounded by eucalyptus and mature trees, this rare and exceptional 1929 Spanish Colonial sits back from street, perched up amongst the trees. An awe-inspiring property and only blocks away from all the happenings on Silver Lake Boulevard.
2237 W Avenue 33 | Glassell Park
Here is, quite possibly, the cutest bungalow in Glassell Park! It is tucked away in a gated community of seven equally adorable 1920’s bungalows.
Seven stunning white stucco homes with blue trim and yellow doors, community garden, plenty of parking, hillside and sunset views - creating a bungalow haven in the city.