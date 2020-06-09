For Sale! New TIC Community in Virgil Village

$499,000 | 1 Bed 1 Bath | More

The Rental Girl presents Reservoir Partners latest project, an intimate 4-unit TIC community in coveted Virgil Village.

This stunning detached 2-bedroom is re-envisioned with bright new windows, open layout with a wide arching doorway to the kitchen, coved ceilings, picture molding, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures and hardware.

No details were spared with this timeless look, rooted in raw nature with wide plank, white oak hardwood floors, butcher block countertops and shelves and terra cotta tiles.

Perfectly blending inside and out with wood-framed single panel glass doors out to your private patio with a shaded tree, landscaping, and space to garden or lounge, perfect for those nights under the stars.

This unit features in-unit laundry, HVAC, parking for one car, and new appliances including dishwasher, stove and fridge. The property was updated with newer electrical, plumbing, foundation and brand new roofs.

Blocks from Sqrl, Roam, Paper 8, Melody and all that the Village has to offer. Centrally located between Silver Lake and Hollywood. Low HOA's.

Previous projects by Reservoir Partners include 1017-1019 Bonnie Brae and 1619-1621 Altivo Way.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.