For Sale! New TIC in Los Feliz

4626 Franklin Avenue Los Feliz
Character abounds in this restored Spanish beauty in the heart of Los Feliz Village.
Charming, original hardwood floors stretch across 888 square-feet in this generous one bedroom, includes full dining room, spacious kitchen with new hand sanded, light butcher block counters atop vintage cabinets with vintage style brass hardware and fixtures, make this home feel regal and elegant.
This unit boasts high ceilings throughout, updated bath, new appliances, roomy closets, in-unit laundry, detached storage garage, one additional parking spot and low HOAs which round out this home nicely.
The living room basks in light with verdant views out the original windows. Newly installed wood fencing and green hedge privatize and enclose a landscaped front yard adorned with a large front porch and brick patios perfect for a night entertaining under the stars.
This is the first of four units to be available in this intimate community a stone's throw from Little Doms, Los Feliz Theater, Figaro, Skylight Books, Farmer's Market, Atrium and all that Los Feliz has to offer.
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TICt or contact the listing agent.