For Sale! New TIC in Mid-City

A towering Spanish Revival set in Arlington Heights, centrally located in coveted Mid-City.

1920's character abounds in this gently restored and beautifully updated 6-unit community.

With with over 1400 square-feet, this masterful unit with two oversized bedrooms and two renovated full bathrooms, feels more like a grand home and unlike anything you've seen in this price point.

Featuring a stunning decorative fireplace, wood windows, French doors leading out to your private patio, beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, original built-ins and high ceilings.

Open House Sunday, February 9: 1PM-4PM

Tuesday, February 11: 11AM-2PM

Saturday, February 15: 1PM-4PM

Sunday, February 16: 1PM-4PM

2003 2nd Avenue Listed at: $485,000

2 bed 2 bath

1500 Square Feet

1 Garage

More info at 20032ndAve.com

2005 2nd Avenue Listed at $349,000

1 bed 1 bath

700 Square Feet

Detached bungalow

More info at 20052ndAve.com

All the rooms in this home are spacious and bright, including a formal dining room, master bedroom with a luxurious en-suite master bath, guest bedroom, laundry room, fully renovated eat-in kitchen, and multiple spacious closets - truly a historic treasure.

Travel down the street to grab a coffee at Alibi, lunch at Pasta Sisters with their famous handmade pasta, or Anthony Bourdain's featured Gish Bac, Arlington Heights has your culinary needs met.

Stay in and star gaze under the city lights, enjoy the common quaint back-patios for you and your neighbors to grill, eat and relax.

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact the listing agent.