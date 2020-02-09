For Sale! New TIC in Mid-City

2003 2nd Avenue & 2005 2nd Avenue | Arlington Heights
A towering Spanish Revival set in Arlington Heights, centrally located in coveted Mid-City.
1920's character abounds in this gently restored and beautifully updated 6-unit community.
With with over 1400 square-feet, this masterful unit with two oversized bedrooms and two renovated full bathrooms, feels more like a grand home and unlike anything you've seen in this price point.
Featuring a stunning decorative fireplace, wood windows, French doors leading out to your private patio, beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, original built-ins and high ceilings.
All the rooms in this home are spacious and bright, including a formal dining room, master bedroom with a luxurious en-suite master bath, guest bedroom, laundry room, fully renovated eat-in kitchen, and multiple spacious closets - truly a historic treasure.
Travel down the street to grab a coffee at Alibi, lunch at Pasta Sisters with their famous handmade pasta, or Anthony Bourdain's featured Gish Bac, Arlington Heights has your culinary needs met.
Stay in and star gaze under the city lights, enjoy the common quaint back-patios for you and your neighbors to grill, eat and relax.
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact the listing agent.