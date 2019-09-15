For Sale! New TIC in Silver Lake!

MODERN FLAT IN SILVER LAKE'S BELLEVUE PARK NEIGHBORHOOD!

Located in the hills of Silver Lake, this top floor unit has views for days!

This crisp, modern and clean corner unit features an open floor plan, high lofted ceilings and large picture windows perfectly framing the Hollywood hills skyline - Griffith Park Observatory and beyond. And if the views aren’t enough - talk about location: one block away to Bellevue Park, and a few blocks more to the heart of Sunset Junction.

Property Highlights List Price: $535,000

2 Beds / 1 Bath

Views of Hollywood Hills

Spacious common yard with decks and patios

1-parking space included

W/D & central AC & heat

Property Website

Open House Sunday, 9/15: 2-5PM

Tuesday, 9/17: 11-2PM

Sat & Sun, 9/21-22: 2-5PM

The main living area boasts sights of palm trees and mountaintops with new hardwood floors and sleek low profile lighting. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances including dishwasher, stove and fridge - partnered with new countertops, bright white cabinets, open shelving, new modern hardware and coveted views of the Hollywood sign. Cooking is made better when you have views like these!

Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and lofted ceilings. The newly remodeled bathroom is a great compliment with new tiled shower enclosure and vanity. Washer/dryer in unit and one parking space included.

The common yard feels more like a hip park with two multi-level decks and a community garden, an excellent space to host friends and family for any occasion. The tall hedges and remodeled wooden fence make this community space perfectly private in all the right ways.

Enjoy local spots like Night and Market, Pine and Crane, Black Cat, Cafe Stella and so much more!

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.