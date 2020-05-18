For Sale! TIC in Angelino Heights

Charming Spanish Residence in Historic Angelino Heights
$575,000 | 1 Bedroom + Office | 1 Bathroom
A light-filled residence in Historic Angelino Heights, this breathtaking Spanish offers charm and original details for the most discerning buyer.
The living room is filled with natural sunlight and includes a decorative fireplace and bonus room making a perfect study. The eat-in kitchen features new cabinets, counters and appliances. Off the spacious bedroom is another bonus space for nursery or office, and a private balcony with sunset views of the hills awaits.
The entertainer's backyard overlooks the hills of one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
This unit also comes with in-unit laundry room and multiple ample closets.
Just a stone's throw from Echo Park Lake. Nearby neighborhood favorites include Ostrich Farm, Trinity, Honey Hi, Echo Park Farmer's Market, Guisados, Echoplex, Lassen's Market and more.
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Property Highlights:
- List price $575,000
- 1 bed + office + 1 bath
- 780 square feet
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Parking
- $250/month HOA dues