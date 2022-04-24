Franklin Hills Hideaway

3816 Sunset Drive | Los Feliz
4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | Offered at $1,989,000 | More
Beyond a charming courtyard entry is a light-filled world whose vistas soar over rooftops and city lights to the Silver Lake Hills. Once a duplex, this home has been masterfully reimagined as a single residence with a private entrance studio.
The main living area is one sleek space wrapped in huge windows. Life flows from the open plan kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless appliances to airy living and dining settings. Double glass doors swing wide to a covered patio with an astonishing wraparound view.
In the kitchen, a door opens to the courtyard for easy front-to-back entertaining. The luxe primary suite includes a custom-fitted walk-in closet and steam shower. A large glass door in the bedroom opens to a tree-screened deck.
Two more bedrooms and another bath complete the main home. A separate gate leads to the sunny studio/guest quarters with full kitchen, bath, laundry and private patio.
The home's system updates include HVAC, electrical service, copper plumbing and new roof. Set in one of the most desirable school districts, the address is moments from the trendy shopping and dining of Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Echo Park.
Open House
- Sunday (04/24)
- Tuesday (04/26)
- Sunday (05/01)
Steve Sanders
Agent | DRE 01367826
323-828-6471
- Steve.Sanders@compass.com
