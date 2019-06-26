Freestanding Echo Park Townhome

Looking for the privacy of a home in Echo Park, but desirous of the ease and convenience of condo living?

Nestled in a premium location at the 36 on Echo condo community is 1625 Echo Park Avenue. This rare, freestanding townhome has no shared walls, its own 2-car garage, side-by-side laundry, and a private patio space.

Open House Saturday 6/29, 2-5pm

Sunday 6/30, 2-5pm

Sunday 7/7, 2-5pm

Highlights 2 bedrooms

2-1/2baths

Balconies

2-car garage

$799,000

Property Website

Grounded by ceramic tiles, easily entertain guests from your light-filled living and dining rooms, along with a private balcony.

The kitchen – replete with Caesarstone countertops, dark cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances – will satisfy any home chef.

The first bedroom is light-filled, with another balcony, treetop views, and en suite bathroom, perfect f1or guests or as a home office. The second, the master suite, serves as the perfect respite from urban living. A walk-in closet and dual sinks complete this pied-a-terre, perfect to live in or rent out.

Wonderful proximity to quaint Echo Park Avenue shops, bustling Sunset Boulevard, and idyllic Echo Park Lake.