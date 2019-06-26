You are the owner of this article.
sponsored
Presented by Jovelle Schaffer

Freestanding Echo Park Townhome

Wonderful proximity to quaint Echo Park Avenue shops, bustling Sunset Boulevard, and idyllic Echo Park Lake

  Jovelle Schaffer, Sotheby's International Realty
1625 Echo Park Avenue | Echo Park

Looking for the privacy of a home in Echo Park, but desirous of the ease and convenience of condo living?

Nestled in a premium location at the 36 on Echo condo community is 1625 Echo Park Avenue. This rare, freestanding townhome has no shared walls, its own 2-car garage, side-by-side laundry, and a private patio space. 

Grounded by ceramic tiles, easily entertain guests from your light-filled living and dining rooms, along with a private balcony.

The kitchen – replete with Caesarstone countertops, dark cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances – will satisfy any home chef.

The first bedroom is light-filled, with another balcony, treetop views, and en suite bathroom, perfect f1or guests or as a home office. The second, the master suite, serves as the perfect respite from urban living. A walk-in closet and dual sinks complete this pied-a-terre, perfect to live in or rent out.

Wonderful proximity to quaint Echo Park Avenue shops, bustling Sunset Boulevard, and idyllic Echo Park Lake.

