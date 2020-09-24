Fulfill Your Dream of Home Ownership with a Duplex

3443 Madera Ave | Atwater Village
$1,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
This handsome duplex is a prime opportunity in trendy Atwater Village, with a large owner’s unit delivered vacant and a second unit earning market rent.
Ideal for an owner-user, the property offers a tastefully remodeled standalone dwelling that’s ready for your furniture or a new tenant. Period details in the Tudor design include arched windows, a barrel ceiling, French doors and beautiful wood flooring.
Two bedrooms plus a handy office nook provide space for life/work balance, and the kitchen is updated with stainless appliances. Tucked away in the rear of the property, the tenant-occupied unit is contemporary in style with two bedrooms and a private back patio; both residences enjoy use of individual two-car garage spaces and an electric driveway gate.
Mature drought-tolerant landscaping creates a sense of separation, and the happening local scene is within easy reach including nearby favorites Proof Bakery, Hail Mary Pizza, Bon Vivant, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2215 & 2217 Electric St | Silver Lake
$1,995,000 | 6 Beds | 5 Baths | More
Abundant space and versatility make this stylish residence a special find in Silver Lake.
Two side-by-side dwellings create limitless options to accommodate your needs; balance life and work, purchase alongside a friend or family member, or utilize one or both units purely as income generators.
Tasteful design elements are found throughout including vaulted ceilings, hard surface flooring, custom finish-work and showers of natural light.
Over 3,300 square feet provide plenty of room for all of life’s needs with the added convenience of central air conditioning, handy basement storage and covered parking for 4 vehicles.
Outdoor environments are serene and sustainably-landscaped, your private haven to relax, dine and entertain.
With a great location in LA’s trendiest enclave, this remarkable property places you near dining, takeout and amenities including Silver Lake Wine, Whole Foods 365, Gingergrass, Burgers Never Say Die and more. The Silver Lake Reservoir is just a few blocks away.
5135 Eagle Rock Blvd | Eagle Rock
$1,199,000 | 6 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Delivered vacant in trendy Eagle Rock, this property with units has the feeling of a compound and offers boundless possibilities.
Two standalone bungalows have 2 bedrooms + 1 bathroom each, and are ready for your ideas to maximize their potential. Also included is a third detached unit built in 2003, permitted as “storage space,” but with 2 bedrooms + 1 bath it has the feeling of a home.
For an owner-user you can live in one unit, rent out the other and use the bonus as your office, workshop or production studio. For an investor, convert the third dwelling into an ADU and get market rent x3 in a highly desirable neighborhood.
The generous lot size provides abundant space between units and off-street parking, in a prime “north of Colorado” location considered to be one of Eagle Rock’s very best.
Useful amenities are mere blocks away including Sprouts Market, Swork Coffee, Milkfarm, CVS and more. The commute is easy to neighboring Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do