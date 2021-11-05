Fully re-imagined Modern Spanish Colonial in Eagle Rock

5228 Loleta Avenue | Eagle Rock
$1,998,000 | 4 bed 3 bath | 2,052 square-feet
Fully reimagined and renovated, this Modern Spanish Colonial, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2,052-square-foot home north of Colorado Boulevard in trendy Eagle Rock checks off all the items on your wish list.
Located in the sought-after Dahlia Elementary school district, the house embodies a modern yet warm, sophisticated sensibility, featuring designer touches, high-end finishes, and natural light.
There's a large open living/dining/kitchen area with multiple skylights, built-ins, a 9' kitchen counter, high-end appliances, custom cabinets, honed quartz counters, and wood flooring, that flows out to a Saltillo-tiled patio and a large backyard.
The first floor also has two large bedrooms, a bath, a separate laundry room, a master suite with an oversized walk-in closet, a hidden storage nook, a large bath with double vanity, and a passage into the backyard. The second floor offers beautiful wood-planked ceilings, a 4th bedroom and 3rd bath, and a large walkout deck with mountain and tree-top views.
The spacious backyard has multiple spaces for outdoor entertaining and activities, a 2-car garage that could convert to an ADU, and plenty of room for a large pool.
Other features include a double-wide driveway for side-by-side parking, plenty of storage, a beautifully tiled fountain, seven skylights, a decorative fireplace, Hinkley light fixtures, and many other beautiful elements that enhance the comfy organic feel of this home.
It's rare to find this level of attention to detail and tasteful finishes.
You'll fall in love with this exquisite home and want to call it your own!
Open House
- Saturday, 11/6 2-4pm
- Sunday, 11/7 2-4pm
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
