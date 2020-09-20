Fully Renovated 4plex Cypress Park

2630 Arvia St | Cypress Park
Fully renovated Fourplex conveniently located in Cypress Park, in close proximity to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and the nearby LA River.
Built in 1925 and renovated with permits in 2019/2020, the complex offers an incredible unit mix of (one) 1 Bed+1 Bath+1 Yard unit, (one) 2 Bed+2 Bath unit, and (two) 1 Bed+1 Bath units.
The Two-Bedroom unit is currently vacant. All units feature remodeled kitchens, outfitted with sleek white countertops, outdoor patios, brand new appliances, modern white cabinets, In-Unit Laundry, A/C, and five 1-Car garages with a total of 7 parking spaces!
Utilities are submetered for gas and electric and tenants are responsible for ALL utilities, keeping Landlord expenses low. Located a walk away from the LA River and the upcoming Taylor Yard Bike & Pedestrian bridge, this meticulously maintained fourplex presents a rare opportunity for an investor to acquire a remodeled asset and achieve a ~5.13% Cap Rate.
Contact Chris Shahinian to schedule a private showing!
- Elijah Korobkin
- Elijah@centralrealtyadvisors.com
- (323)873-9332
- Chris Shahinian
- Chris@centralrealtyadvisors.com
- (818)445-0247
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Central Realty Advisors