Fully-Renovated, Romantic Spanish Revival in Highland Park

Who doesn't love a fully-renovated, romantic Spanish with ample personal and private bonus spaces, great for live/work, visitors, or multi-generational living?

This 3 bed, 2 bath, single-story main house features 2 parking spaces and a 1 car garage.

Almost every element on this stunner is new and has been updated to maximize each sq. inch of the property. There was no detail overlooked as bathrooms feature vintage Italian tile from the 20’s, and a skylight in the kitchen.

The seller has retrofitted the foundation, installed new drywall and insulation, new HVAC system, updated the sewer line, installed a new roof, built custom vanities, new plumbing, new electrical, new tankless water heater, new dual pane windows, all-new bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, and curated fittings and fixtures.

Looking for a little ambiance? You get 2 custom made fountains with this home!

A brand new back unit features a continental kitchen, bathroom, and mini-split HVAC, ideal for renters, guests, or the in-laws! The 3rd space is perfect as a private office, artist studio, or hobby room.

The backyard is adorned with citrus trees, a veggie planter box, a grass area, and a charming, LA living outdoor dining space, great for entertaining or working from home.

Attention was paid to every corner of the property, making it a lovely blend of authentic Spanish meets modern amenity.

Why settle for one or the other when you can have them both in this beautiful and fully-loaded home? Covid-19 compliant.

