Furnished Rustic Cabin in Millard Canyon

Millard Canyon | Angeles National Forest
Own a piece of history with this furnished 1929 rustic one-bedroom, one-bath cabin in Angeles National Forest above Altadena.
One of only 20 recreational cabins in Millard Canyon, this charmer features the original stone fireplace and sits above a seasonal creek with easy access to nearby parking off a gated private road.
In addition to its bucolic location, this getaway retreat offers a relaxing outdoor social area, nature meadow, and a large canopy of old age trees. It also has reliable high-speed internet and cell phone service, a rarity for these mountain retreats.
This sale involves a US Forest Service land lease and the list price reflects the value of the cabin and its furnishings only. Under government rules, this property cannot be used for any commercial purposes including Airbnb rentals.
It does, however, offer a unique opportunity to build long-term family and friendship memories while enjoying nature and the great outdoors. Per USFS rules, this is an ALL CASH SALE ONLY.
Showings
Shown by appointment only upon submission of proof of funds (POF) to purchase. Please email showing request day and time along with POF to meredith@urbanrancho.com.
Meredith McKenzie
- meredith@urbanrancho.com
- 1-800-213-7538
- BRE#01142186
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban/Rancho Group