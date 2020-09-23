Garvanza Bungalow with Native Gardens and Finished Garage / Studio

728 N. Avenue 63 | Garvanza
$799,000 | 2 bed 1 bath | More
The great escape v.2020 is a cozy home with a tranquil vibe and a big inviting backyard ... done and done. It's staycation-time!
Plop into the Adirondacks, in the shade of the tree amongst the native yards, chit-chatting with neighbors as they take their evening stroll. Inside, sunny, happy, open, leave your troubles behind!
Two beds and a very tastefully remodeled bath off the hallway. Attention to detail throughout.
Wonderfully designed kitchen, with wood counters and stainless steel appliances, opens up with wide French Doors onto the deck for that perfect indoor/outdoor flow.
Pick tomatoes from the Giving Vine, for your favorite Sicilian marinara, taking you back to that vacation, Abbondanza! Perfect for entertaining ... you know you will again someday!
The private backyard, again planted with drought consciousness, has nooks and a seating area, perfect for working at home!
The dry-walled garage is studio-ready and opens onto the yard with separate double-doors.
Located in historic Garvanza, on a street just meant for morning walks and your favorite lunch spot, Amara, around the corner. Staying home couldn’t get better!
Showings slots available
- Thurs., Sept. 24th 11 am - 2 pm
- Saturday, Sept. 26th, 2-5 pm
- Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2 - 5 pm
Deirdre Salomone
- L34Group
- deirdre@l34group.com
- (323)788-1674
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group